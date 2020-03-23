Our massive collection of iOS app deals and freebies continues today with another solid batch of discounts. From amazing city building titles and home design suites to brilliant casual golf experiences, organization apps, and becoming the “greatest pirate captain that ever fished,” the deals just keep coming this week. Today’s highlights include titles like Rule with an Iron Fish, Beholder 1 and 2, OK Golf, Pocket Build, TheoTown, Cloud Outliner Pro, Home Design 3D GOLD, and many more. Head below the fold for today’s complete list of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Kotoro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hopster Coding Safari for Kids: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Apocalypse Inc.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rolando: Royal Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Buddy & Me: Dream Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dig Deep!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maratón: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Morphite Premium: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eventium: Calendars & Events: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Events & Diary: myCal PRO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Minecraft: Skin Studio: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $30, SEGA Genesis Classics $12, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fiz: Brewery Management Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Such: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PAKO – Car Chase Simulator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cozmo’s Day Off – Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jack and the Beanstalk Interactive Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Age of Civilizations II: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fitoons: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nanuleu: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R.TYPE: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Home Inventory: $24 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Even Monsters Get Sick: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Prune: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hundreds: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colorcube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: INKS.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zoombinis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACEPLAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Talos Principle: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scotland Yard: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: FREE (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: FREE(Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: Stories: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Beholder 2:

Though you’re at the bottom of the career ladder, that’s more than many of your fellow citizens will ever achieve! Have you already decided what you’re going to become? Will you become a diligent and responsible officer decorated by the Wise Leader himself? Or will you become a hardline careerist capable of destroying anyone who stands between you and the Prime Minister’s seat? Or maybe you’re just a whistleblower? If so, who sent you? And why? Whatever the case, you are now part of the Ministry! From this moment on, no one beyond these walls has ascendance over you! You are free to shape your own future!

