Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $30, SEGA Genesis Classics $12, more

- Mar. 23rd 2020 9:35 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 at one of its best prices ever. The regularly $60 Hideo Kojima epic is now available for $29.99 shipped, which is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Matched at Walmart. We also spotted the regularly $200 Collector’s Edition at a new Amazon all-time low today of $149.99 shipped. It includes the main game, SteelBook case, BB Pod statue, Bridges cargo case, and much more. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands,” player character Sam Bridges embarks on a journey across America “to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.” The official hardcover art book is also still on sale right here. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including SEGA Genesis Classics, Days Gone, DOOM, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and many more. But you’ll also see handy quick links to all the major digital game sales available right now on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to keep us all busy at home. 

Best Digital Game Deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Download the FREE Resident Evil 3 remake demo while you’re stuck at home

Sega Genesis Mini offers 42 games, now on sale from $34

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks add more value to Microsoft’s subscription

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 specs in wide-ranging live stream event

Intellivision Amico console targets a fall release with new woodgrain stylings

Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X hardware specs, expansion card, more

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard