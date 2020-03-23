Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $30, SEGA Genesis Classics $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 at one of its best prices ever. The regularly $60 Hideo Kojima epic is now available for $29.99 shipped, which is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Matched at Walmart. We also spotted the regularly $200 Collector’s Edition at a new Amazon all-time low today of $149.99 shipped. It includes the main game, SteelBook case, BB Pod statue, Bridges cargo case, and much more. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands,” player character Sam Bridges embarks on a journey across America “to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.” The official hardcover art book is also still on sale right here. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including SEGA Genesis Classics, Days Gone, DOOM, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and many more. But you’ll also see handy quick links to all the major digital game sales available right now on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to keep us all busy at home.
Best Digital Game Deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, more
- Nintendo Square Enix Switch game sale from $4
- Digital eShop Switch game deals from $7.50
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
Today’s best game deals:
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Walmart
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Last Of Us, God of War, and HZD $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $19 (Reg. $30)
- God Eater 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $80+)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle $25 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $23 (Reg. $80+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins digital $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Digital Gold Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Digital Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4 via PSN
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
