Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $30, SEGA Genesis Classics $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 at one of its best prices ever. The regularly $60 Hideo Kojima epic is now available for $29.99 shipped, which is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Matched at Walmart. We also spotted the regularly $200 Collector’s Edition at a new Amazon all-time low today of $149.99 shipped. It includes the main game, SteelBook case, BB Pod statue, Bridges cargo case, and much more. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands,” player character Sam Bridges embarks on a journey across America “to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.” The official hardcover art book is also still on sale right here. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including SEGA Genesis Classics, Days Gone, DOOM, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and many more. But you’ll also see handy quick links to all the major digital game sales available right now on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to keep us all busy at home.

Best Digital Game Deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Download the FREE Resident Evil 3 remake demo while you’re stuck at home

Sega Genesis Mini offers 42 games, now on sale from $34

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks add more value to Microsoft’s subscription

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 specs in wide-ranging live stream event

Intellivision Amico console targets a fall release with new woodgrain stylings

Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X hardware specs, expansion card, more

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!