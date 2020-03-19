We are adding to the growing list of discounted iOS apps this afternoon with a series of brilliant Amanita adventure puzzle games. Well known for highly-rated point-and-click puzzle games, Amanita has dropped the price on just about its entire stable of iOS titles now. These are the kinds of games you can really sink into that will challenge your brain power and keep you occupied while your stuck inside. One highlight is the “robot city adventure” Machinarium which as dropped from $5 down to $1.99 on the App Store. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 gamers all-time, now’s a perfect time to dig into this “award-winning independent adventure game.” But be sure to head below for more Amanita adventures.

Today’s Amanita adventure puzzle games sit alongside recent price drops on blockbuster titles like the Kingdom Rush games, Mini Metro and Alto’s Odyssey. However, we also have loads of Mac productivity apps on sale including the popular Affinity Photo and Designer suites as well. Here are today’s Amanita iOS price drops:

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

Amanita adventure puzzle games:

Machinarium is the award-winning independent adventure game developed by the makers of Samorost series, Botanicula and CHUCHEL. Help Josef the robot to save his girlfriend Berta kidnapped by the Black Cap Brotherhood gang. Botanicula is an adventure puzzle games that’s humor-filled adventure game from Amanita Design, creators of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, and Czech band DVA. Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.

