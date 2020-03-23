Score a FREE $5 eBay credit with Uber Eats, Netflix, DoorDash gift cards, more

After seeing some deals from PayPal at the tail end of last week, we have now spotted a number of gift card offers directly from the company’s official eBay storefront. Today’s sales are (mostly) focused on easing the stress and inconvenience of being stuck at home with offers on digital entertainment and food delivery services. More specifically, you’ll find deals from Uber Eats, Netflix, the Nintendo eShop, DoorDash, and even more starting from $40. Head below the fold for all of today’s gift card deals.

Today’s Best Gift Card Deals:

While you’ll find some offers in our previous roundup, those deals are starting to sell out so act fast. You can also still grab a $5 Walmart gift card with select cookware purchases and we just recently detailed all the best cashback, points, and travel credit you can score in March 2020.

Uber Eats Gift Cards:

The UberEATS app is the easy and reliable way to get the food you want, delivered fast and fresh. Tap the app and pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed. Plus, payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle. Gift UberEATS to the people you care about, or add value to your UberEATS account.

