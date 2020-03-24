Apple’s Build Your Collection movie sale offers $10 bundles, $1 rentals, more

- Mar. 24th 2020 8:51 am ET

0

Apple’s new Build Your Collection sale is packed with movie bundles from $10, a wide selection of discounted $5 titles, and this week’s new $1 rental promotion. With most of us at home these days, this is a great time to load up on fresh content. Down below you’ll find all of our top picks.

Build Your Collection sale discounts bundles, more

Periodically, Apple will run this type of Build Your Collection promotion with notable discounts on movie bundles and more. This is a great chance to expand your library with recently released films and more. All of which will become a permanent addition to your collection of titles. Here are all of our top picks below.

Bundles

4K price drops

HD movie deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Overcomer, which typically rents for $5 or more at competing services.

Make sure to check out our coverage from earlier this week on the new Prime Video Cinema from Amazon, which brings new movie releases to your home earlier than ever before.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp