Save $118 on Apple Watch Series 5 with AppleCare+ at an Amazon all-time low

Update: Amazon is now offering Apple Watch Series 5 GPS bundled with AppleCare+ for $359.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $399 for the smartwatch itself, with the added warranty coverage amounting to a total savings of $118. This matches the price of our previous mention, but with AppleCare+, marks one of the best we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s latest wearable delivers an always-on Retina display for the first time, alongside the 30% larger screen over Series 3. There’s also improved heart rate tracking, ECG monitoring, and a new compass app to set this version apart from its predecessor. The entire package is backed by a swimproof design, as well as the usual notification features, fitness tracking capabilities, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Amazon is currently discounting the entry-level Apple Watch Series 5 GPS in a variety of colors starting at $359.99 shipped for the 40mm version. Upgrade to the 44mm style for $389.99. In either case, you’ll be pocketing $39 in savings and dropping the price to the second-lowest we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Note: Shipping is delayed a few days on both editions.

A perfect way to use your savings would be to outfit your new Apple Watch with another style of band. While there are a few different options to choose from band-wise in the featured deal, if those don’t quite fit into your stylish wardrobe, have a look at our roundup. There you’ll find all of our top picks priced from just $5, meaning just a portion of your savings can go a long way.

Those who would benefit from added cellular capabilities, we’re still seeing a notable $50 discount on higher-end Series 5 models. That’s on top of a deal on Garmin’s premium Tactix Charlie GPS Smartwatch, which can be yours at $150 off.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. It’s a momentous achievement for a wearable device that can provide data for doctors and peace of mind for you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!