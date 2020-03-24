Amazon takes $150 off Samsung’s Galaxy S10/+ smartphones priced from $600

- Mar. 24th 2020 8:22 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,000, we’ve more recently been tracking an $850 going rate, with today’s offer saving you $150, coming within $1 of the all-time low, and matching the best we’ve seen otherwise. Sporting a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. There’s also triple rear-facing camera array for capturing professional-grade photos. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 550 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More below.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 for $599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer saves you $150 and is the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Sporting much of the same feature set as the S10+ but in a 6.1-inch form-factor, you’ll enjoy pro-grade cameras, all-day battery, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers and be sure to swing by our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Now if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, right now Amazon is taking $200 off Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ smartphones, which have fallen to new Amazon all-time lows. Get the full scope on the sale right here.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Premium experience that exceeds any and all expectations. A ridiculously powerful Pro-grade Camera, intelligent battery, in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID and an immersive cinematic screen in a slim, balanced form. Galaxy S10+ takes your Galaxy to the next level.

