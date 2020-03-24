T-Mobile, in response to COVID-19, has pushed up the launch of its budget-focused $15 per month plan. Included with this plan you’ll get 2GB of 4G LTE per month, alongside unlimited talk and text to keep in contact with friends and family. This is half the price of T-Mobile’s current lowest offering and is one of the best deals in mobile wireless right now. However, Mint Mobile has been offering a $15 plan for some time (as an introductory promotion) and Mint uses the T-Mobile towers. T-Mobile will also be offering a 5GB 4G LTE per month plan at $25, which is great if you need more mobile data. Learn more in T-Mobile’s announcement coverage, or head below for an outline of all the details. Keep in mind that all of the discounted plans will take effect and be available starting tomorrow, March 25.

MetroPCS, a subsidiary of T-Mobile, is also getting in on the deals. They’re also offering the same $15 per month 2GB plan for new and existing customers. However, Metro looks to be limiting this to only 60-days after activation right now, though that could change at a moment’s notice to be extended. Metro is also offering new and current subscribers a FREE (you read that right, free, as long as you mail in a rebate) 8-inch Android tablet as long as you pay a $15 per month data line fee. You’ll also be able to receive double the amount of data on your MetroSpot line, Metro’s mobile hotspot. This gives you 20GB of mobile data for the same $35 per month that you were already paying.

To further assist here, T-Mobile is also deploying its 600MHz spectrum even further to help those in places where LTE coverage isn’t the best. This should bolster your coverage indoors as well as outside, but we go more in-depth on the 600MHz spectrum in this article.

Details from T-Mobile on its $15 per month plan and more:

Giving all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers as of March 13, 2020 who have legacy plans without unlimited high-speed data, unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming).

Starting March 20, 2020, providing eligible T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on smartphone plans with hotspot data an additional 20GB of smartphone mobile hotspot (10GB per bill cycle for the next 60 days) for each voice line.

Working with our Lifeline partners to provide customers extra free data up to 5GB of data per month through May 13, 2020.

Increasing the data allowance for free to schools and students using our EmpowerED digital learning programs to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data per month through May 13, 2020.

…and much more…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!