Now that most gyms are closed, Target is making it easy for you to sweat at home. Target has everything you need from workout apparel, gear, accessories, and even healthy snacks. Plus, if you're on a budget, they even have essentials that are priced under $25.

At-Home Gym Equiptment

Resistance bands are a great way to strengthen your entire body. The GoFit Flat Resistance Bands that are featured in the Target Workout section are priced at just $15 and the 3-pack comes in color weighted options from 5 to 15-pounds. The latex material was designed to stay put and can be used for arms, core, lower body, and more.

Looking to strengthen your abs before summer? The All In Motion Ab Wheel helps to strengthen your arms, core and back. This ab wheel is a lot harder than you think and will be a fun way to track your progress by how many repetitions you can do. It can hold up to 350-pounds and is priced at just $15.

Finally, the Spri Step Deck is a great way to get moving and strengthen your core. This step deck is lightweight, which is great for storing or moving. Plus, it comes with two levels and has a non-slip grip. The deck holds up to 300-pounds and is priced at $30.

Workout Apparel

For men, joggers are a super trendy and comfortable piece that every guy should have in his wardrobe. The Soft Gym Pants from Target are priced at just $30 and come in several color options. These pants are also lightweight, moisture-wicking, and come in five color options. Also, be sure to pair the pants with the Premium Layering Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s great for workouts or lounging and is also priced at just $30.

Personally, I feel way more motivated when training in a cute workout outfit. Target has an array of fun options for women this spring including the Long Sleeve Twist-Front T-Shirt. This flattering top has a cropped fit and features several fun color options for spring. The fabric features sweat-wicking and stretch material that’s great for running, yoga, and much more. Plus, it will pair nicely with shorts or leggings alike and is priced at $24.

