We are back again this morning with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have some of the highest-rated tower defense action on the platform, one of the best family and friends game to play at home, pro music production software, finance apps, and much more. Today’s highlights include Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Heads Up!, Cubasis 3, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, and many more. As always, a complete list of today’s most notable Mac and iOS price drops can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Heads Up!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Town : School: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avocado Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Countdown: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mazecraft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFX: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Infographics Lab – Templates: $2 (Reg. $25)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $20, Animal Crossing New Horizons $52, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Kotoro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hopster Coding Safari for Kids: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Apocalypse Inc.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rolando: Royal Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Buddy & Me: Dream Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dig Deep!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maratón: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Morphite Premium: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eventium: Calendars & Events: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Events & Diary: myCal PRO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Minecraft: Skin Studio: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fiz: Brewery Management Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Such: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PAKO – Car Chase Simulator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cozmo’s Day Off – Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jack and the Beanstalk Interactive Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Age of Civilizations II: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fitoons: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nanuleu: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R.TYPE: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Home Inventory: $24 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Even Monsters Get Sick: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Prune: FREE (Reg. $4)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance :

Vez’nan the powerful almighty wizard has returned! Embark on an epic journey as you gather his army and fulfill his devious plans… muahaha. Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is! Fight your way as you conquer the new and the good old realms. Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses in this classic tower defense full of humor and epicness!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!