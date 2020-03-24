Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $20, Animal Crossing New Horizons $52, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Now matched at Best Buy, this one normally sells for closer to $50 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest we have tracked outside of last year’s holiday deals. The wasteland awaits in this open-world, post-apocalyptic shooter. From monster trucks to Gyrocopters and a host of adrenaline-pumping combat abilities, anyone with a penchant for open-world destruction will feel right at home here. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive, SEGA Genesis Classics, Days Gone, Death Stranding, and some quick links to all the major digital game sales available right now on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Best Digital Game Deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- Nintendo Square Enix Switch game sale from $4
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
Today’s best game deals:
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive $25 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $52 (Reg. $60)
- GreedFall $25 (Reg. $50)
- Vampyr $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Last Of Us, God of War, and HZD $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $19 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $80+)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Or $15 on Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $23 (Reg. $80+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins digital $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
