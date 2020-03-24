Upgrade to mesh with TP-Link’s Deco M3 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $90 (Save $20)

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M3 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $89.99 shipped when code AFMTPDECM3 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $110, like you’ll find right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and is $6 under the all-time low there. This is also one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs a mesh router with two satellites for a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1167Mb/s speeds, providing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, playing online games, backing up a computer, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 905 customers. Head below for more.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

If you’d prefer a mesh connection, we’re still tracking a $70 discount on NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Orbi system. Currently down to $230, this is the second-best price we’ve seen on the router system. Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router.

TP-Link Deco M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Deco M3 3-pack uses a Deco M4R and 2 Deco M3W mesh range extenders to achieve seamless whole-home WiFi coverage up to 4,500 square feet. Deco M3 provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps. With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name.

