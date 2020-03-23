Blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi with NETGEAR’s $230 mesh system (Save $70)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the NETGEAR Orbi Dual-Band 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System 4-Pack for $229.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, is the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $30 of the all-time low. Featuring four mesh routers, NETGEAR’s newest Orbi system can provide up to 6,000-square feet with 1.2Gb/s network throughput. Spreading the connection over the various nodes, this setup is a great option for blanketing multiple stories and rooms with connectivity. Other notable inclusions here enter in the form of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Disney Circle internet monitoring, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and for extra details, you can check our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for the more.

A great way to make use of today’s savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s in-house brand is my personal favorite option, with a 5-pack of varying-length Slimrun Cat6A cables starting under $10 at Amazon. These are a great way to cut down on the mess of an existing setup, especially if you have a multitude of smart home hubs plugged into the router.

Over the weekend, we spotted a $100 discount on the Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System, which is still live. Or if you’d rather stay within the NETGEAR ecosystem like the featured deal, we’re still seeing with Orbi Wi-Fi 6 system at $100 off, as well.

NETGEAR Orbi mesh routers features:

Replace your current Wi-Fi router and range extenders with this Orbi whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. It delivers up to 1.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi with up to 6000 sq. ft. of coverage. Expand your home’s Wi-Fi coverage, and eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones and buffering. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room. Orbi works with your Internet service provider and is recommended for homes with download speeds up to 50 Mbps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!