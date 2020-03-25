The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Maleficent, Terminator 2, more from $5

Amazon is offering The Jungle Book (2016) in Digital HD for $8.99. Also at Google Play for the same price. Normally between $15-$20, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available right now. This remake of a cult classic is a must-watch for any fans of the title. It’s directed by the Hollywood Blockbuster Award-winning Jon Favreau and stars Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, and Idris Elba, ensuring that you’ll have a fantastic time watching this with your family. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more great deals on family-friendly movies to watch while you’re stuck at home.

More $9 movies:

Other 4K movies on sale for $5 at Amazon:

If you’re wanting to get into a good book during your time inside, then you won’t want to miss this deal that we spotted this morning. J.R.R Tolkien and many other Kindle eBooks are on sale from $1 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, so you’ll want to give that a peek if you’re a reader.

However, those wanting to pick up a movie or two for yourself, be sure to check out both VUDU’s and iTunes’ sales that are happening right now. VUDU is offering two for $15 when you check out their sale library of 4K action titles, while iTunes has multiple bundles and more from just $1.

The Jungle Book:

After a threat from the tiger Shere Khan forces him to flee the jungle, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self discovery with the help of panther Bagheera and free-spirited bear Baloo.

