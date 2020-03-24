VUDU gives you two 4K titles at $15: Mortal Engines, Jurassic World, more

VUDU is currently offering two 4K movies for $14.99 with your choice of action movies. Two of our favorites would be Mortal Engines and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, which would cost you $30 to buy separately. These two movies are must-watches now that we’re spending more time indoors. Mortal Engines is from the same studio and writers behind The Lord of the Rings, and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom is a fantastic addition to the cult-classic series. However, the deals don’t stop there, and you can head to VUDU’s landing page to view all available titles. Head below for even more of our favorites at VUDU and for ways to save more on other movies.

Our top picks:

Don’t miss out on the great deals that we spotted at iTunes earlier today. You’ll find $10 bundles with some of your favorites with even more from just $1 right now.

Also, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to move your licenses between services, including Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, and more.

Mortal Engines:

A mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw, emerges as the only one who can stop a giant, predator city on wheels devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang, a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.

