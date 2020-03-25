A new Final Fantasy tactics game is launching today on iOS and Android. Known as War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, this is a new tactical RPG set in the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius world that combines turn-based battles with loads of collectibles, fully-voiced cut scenes, and much more. It’s no FFVII remake or anything, but fans of the Tactics series might want to take a closer look below.

New Final Fantasy tactics game?

Described as the latest work in the Brave Exvius series, this new title is a lot like one of the top-rated Final Fantasy Tactics titles. Featuring the familiar grid-like combat with a strategic turn-based battle system, Final Fantasy Tactics players will be right at home here for the most part. But instead of those smaller blocky character models, we get a more life-like, cross-hatched visual style in War of the Visions.

The Story:

The story surrounds the small kingdom of Leonis as war breaks out on the continent of Ardra. A feud among the twin princes of Leonis, Mont, and Sterne “signals the beginning of the end of the longstanding War of the Visions.” There’s a powerful ring bestowed by the “Winged One,” rivaling nations, “the dazzling light of the Crystal,” and all sorts of other Final Fantasy goodness involved here.

The narrative plays out in cut scenes voiced in both English and Japanese as players dig in to story quests, as well as more than 200 world quests, event quests, and even cooperative multiplayer missions.

Legendary FF characters:

One exciting feature among the game’s collectibles is the inclusion of characters for Final Fantasy’s past. Cleary a nod to long-time players, you can summon well-known heroes and villains, among other things, to use in battle. Through the crystal summoning system, you level up your growing party via experience points and collectible loot. But there’s a whole lot of different collectibles beyond the legendary FF personalities in this new “sort of” new Final Fantasy tactics game.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is now available as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it might not be a new Final Fantasy tactics game the way fans of that series would hope, there are plenty of similarities here. Unfortunately, Square Enix has decided it would launch this one as a free-to-play title instead of slapping a one-time premium mobile price on it the way almost all mobile gamers would have preferred. But on the bright side of things, at least you can dig in and give it a shot for free while you’re stuck at home right now.

In case you have somehow missed it, the Final Fantasy VII demo of the PS4 remake is now available for free on PSN.

