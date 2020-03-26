Working from home? Save 26% on CyberPower’s 850VA 12-Outlet UPS at $65

Newegg is currently offering the CyberPower 850VA 12-Outlet UPS (EC850LCD) for $64.99 shipped when code EMCDEFM55 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $87 at Amazon and B&H, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, is the best we’ve seen in over a year, and beats the Amazon all-time low by $1. CyberPower’s 850VA UPS offers 12-outlets and allows for around 10-minutes of uptime when drawing 200W of power. If you’re working from home now, adding this into your setup is a notable option for ensuring internet downtimes are at a minimum and ensuring that power outages and the like don’t affect your ability to get work done. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS instead. At $57, you’re still getting 8-outlets but with 40% less battery power. So if that trade-off is worth the additional savings, then this is an ideal budget-conscious purchase that’ll let you pocket some extra cash.

For more ways to keep your devices powered up, swing by our coverage of the most recent Anker sale, which has deals from $9. You’ll also want to take a look at our Smartphone Accessories roundup that’s also filled with some options to consider, like Samsung’s 25W USB-C Wall Charger kit at $26.

CyberPower 850VA 12-Outlet UPS features:

The EC850LCD Ecologic Series Uninterruptible Power Supply from CyberPower comes equipped with twelve electrical outlets. Three of these outlets are eco controlled outlets designed to conserve energy by cutting power to USB connected peripherals when that computer is in sleep mode. This UPS also comes equipped with six battery- and surge-protected outlets and six surge-only protected outlets, providing both surge protection and battery backup in the case of a power interruption.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!