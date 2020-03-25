Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger kit $26 (26% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $26.22 shipped. Having dropped from $35, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, is the second-best we’ve seen, and the lowest in months. Samsung’s 25W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship smartphone, tablet, or other device. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable. If your current at-home charging setup isn’t up to spec, this is a great way to quickly replenishing your handset’s power throughout the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 150 customers.
Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed option will only run you $13 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 25W speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Fresh Anker deals from $9 include the Atom III Slim USB-C Charger at $21, more
- Urbeats3 Wired Lightning Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Aukey 60W 6-Port USB Charging Station: $18 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ code 3XUUS7VA
- 2-in-1 iPhone 10W Qi Charging Stand: $13 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code PA136BWN
- Save $52 on Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Waterproof Speaker at an Amazon low of $78
- Aukey 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code JQF886NK
- SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $25 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + LL9RBERN
- Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones hit Amazon low: $255 (Reg. up to $350)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- AUKEY 18W USB-C Charger: $11.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- RAVPower 24W Dual USB Car Charger: $4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code EF8VGJCK
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds refurb: $50 (Orig. $170) | Newegg
Charge your Samsung Galaxy Note10 smartphone with this Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger. The adapter delivers up to 3 amps for swift, stable charging, and the 25W super-fast-charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging.
This Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger has a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and syncing your smartphone with compatible laptops while on the go. Up to 25W output with USB 3.0 PD compatible devices, including Samsung Galaxy Note10.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!