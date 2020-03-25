Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger kit $26 (26% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $26.22 shipped. Having dropped from $35, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, is the second-best we’ve seen, and the lowest in months. Samsung’s 25W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship smartphone, tablet, or other device. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable. If your current at-home charging setup isn’t up to spec, this is a great way to quickly replenishing your handset’s power throughout the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 150 customers.

Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed option will only run you $13 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 25W speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge your Samsung Galaxy Note10 smartphone with this Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger. The adapter delivers up to 3 amps for swift, stable charging, and the 25W super-fast-charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging. This Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger has a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and syncing your smartphone with compatible laptops while on the go. Up to 25W output with USB 3.0 PD compatible devices, including Samsung Galaxy Note10.

