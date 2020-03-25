Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger kit $26 (26% off), more

- Mar. 25th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $26.22 shipped. Having dropped from $35, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, is the second-best we’ve seen, and the lowest in months. Samsung’s 25W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship smartphone, tablet, or other device. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable. If your current at-home charging setup isn’t up to spec, this is a great way to quickly replenishing your handset’s power throughout the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 150 customers. 

Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed option will only run you $13 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 25W speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge your Samsung Galaxy Note10 smartphone with this Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger. The adapter delivers up to 3 amps for swift, stable charging, and the 25W super-fast-charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging.

This Samsung USB-C fast charging wall charger has a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and syncing your smartphone with compatible laptops while on the go. Up to 25W output with USB 3.0 PD compatible devices, including Samsung Galaxy Note10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go