In recent years, Polaroid Originals has been releasing a variety of cameras trying to capture the essence from when instant film was in its prime. Today the company is fully reclaiming the Polaroid branding with its new Now Instant Camera. Sporting a new autofocus lens system, upgraded battery life, and refreshed ambient light sensor, while still packing all of the vintage stylings that retro fans love. Head below for a closer look, including details on pricing and availability.

Polaroid Now hits the scene with notable upgrades

At first glance, there isn’t too much about the Polaroid Now’s design that screams new. It packs the same vintage aesthetic that instant cameras have come to be known for these days. But under the hood, there are a variety of alterations that allow the new release to stand out from the brand’s predecessors.

Taking center stage is a new autofocus system, which allows Polaroid Now to switch between the built-in 35mm or 40mm lens depending on how far the subject is from the camera. A new onboard ambient light sensor also enhances your photo capturing capabilities. Thanks to the more accurate flash, it’s able to take lighting conditions into consideration before snapping a picture, adjusting the hue of the flash to fit the scene. All of this adds up to Polaroid Now being one of the most intelligent instant cameras on the market.

Battery life is seeing a noteworthy upgrade from the OneStep 2 that paved the way for Polaroid Now. Now, the new camera is said to be able to shoot 15 full packs of film per charge. That translates to being able to throw the instant camera in your bag and not have to worry about refueling with any regularity.

Polaroid also took today’s unveil as a chance to showcase its new Color Wave and Black Frame i-Type film. While it’s pretty much the same as existing film, the new styles do add some extra artistic stylings into the mix that give retro photographers extra ways to show off their trade.

Pricing and availability

Polaroid Now is currently available at Amazon, as well as direct from the brand’s online storefront for $99.99. It’s now available for shipping and comes in a rainbow of different colors, including white, black, blue, and more. The new Color Wave and Black Frame i-Type film is also up for sale, with a pack of 8 exposures going for $17.

9to5Toys’ Take

As far as instant cameras go these days, it’s safe to say that Polaroid’s latest is certainly one of, if not the most impressive option out there. Now whether all of the enhancements will actually go the extra mile to introduce a new wave of photographers to the instant camera trend is another question.

As nifty as it is, if you’re wanting to kick it old school, do you really need a 2-lens autofocus? Regardless, the price isn’t too off-putting. So I’m sure plenty will find Polaroid Now to be compelling enough to find out for themselves.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!