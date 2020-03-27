Amazon’s big DEWALT tool sale takes 30% off combo kits, accessories, more

- Mar. 27th 2020 7:15 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off DEWALT tools and accessories. Some prices are reflected at checkout and free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 20V MAX 5-tool Cordless Combo Kit at $399. As a comparison, it typically sells for $475 at Home Depot and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in 2020. Notable features here include five tools, a carrying case, two batteries, and a wall charger. Ideal for tackling DIY projects this spring. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout today is the DEWALT 20V LED Pivoting Head Work Light at $45. Today’s deal drops from the usual $75 price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low. This is for the bare tool only, so you’ll need to supply your own battery. Notable specs here include three LED brightness settings, a 90-degree pivoting head, and a belt hook. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 3,000 reviewers.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on DEWALT tools, accessories, and more.

DEWALT 5-tool Combo Kit features:

  • Power Tool Type: Cordless. 20V Max hammer drill with patented 3-speed all-metal transmission and 1/2-inch self-tightening chuck
  • 20 volt Max reciprocating saw with key-less blade clamp allows for quick blade change
  • 20V Max 1/4-inch impact driver features 3 LED lights with 20 second delay to provide visibility

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

