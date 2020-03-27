Ditch your keys and save 22% on August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock at $100

Amazon is currently offering the August third-generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray for $100 shipped. Down from its nearly $130 going rate, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer saves you over 22%, the best price in over a month, and in line with previous discounts throughout 2020 so far. This smart lock allows you to ditch the keys from your everyday carry and rely on smartphone control instead. You’ll also be able to send out temporary access to guests, and expanding the system with August Connect down the line yields Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as a whole host of other smart home functionality. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Those looking for an additional way to ditch their keys will find Kwikset’s Electronic Keypad Deadbolt to be a compelling alternative, and a more affordable one at that. It goes for $60 at Amazon right now, bringing number keypad to your front door pin-based security. It comes backed by 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,800 customers.

For more ways to expand your Alexa or Assistant-enabled setup, be sure to swing by our Smart Home guide. There you’ll find deals on Awair’s hybrid air monitor smart plug, Google Nest Hub Max, and much more.

August third-generation Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt. Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!