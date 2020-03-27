Each spring Lululemon drops new spring styles with the hottest trends for this season. With bold colors and unique prints, this spring’s new arrivals are a must-see. The new spring collection features an array of layers in naturally breathable fabrics, that are great for the transitioning weather. They also have comfortable sets, that will make social distancing and lounging at home, that much more enjoyable. So before you head out the door for spring training be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from Lululemon’s Spring Collection. Also, check out our guide on the best alternatives under $30 for the popular Lululemon leggings.

Lululemon’s New Spring Arrivals for Men

One of our favorite looks for men in the new collection is the Engineered Jogger Set. The 3-D textured fabric on the Engineered Warmth Jacket and Joggers were designed to make you feel your utmost comfort. The Engineered Warmth Jacket is available in three color options and has 4-way stretch material for full range of motion. This jacket is not only great for spring workouts but will be an everyday staple in your wardrobe for layering. Plus, the matching Engineered Warmth Jogger are lightweight and breathable for additional comfort, as well.

Another must-have from Lululemon’s Spring Arrivals is the 5 Year Basic Tee that got an updated fit. This shirt is very versatile to wear for everyday or workouts and comes in an array of fun color options. The updated fit features the lightest weight material that Lululemon has created and added stretch. It’s also a great option for layering too.

New Women’s Apparel from Lululemon

Cropped items for women are a huge trend for the spring season. The All Yours Cropped Hoodie comes in three fun color options including a trendy yellow. Its stretch fabric is great for yoga poses, hikes, runs, and more. Plus, it has a hood in case you run into spring showers. This style will look great with leggings or shorts alike and already has a 4.8/5 star rating.

Tie-dye is another trend that you will be seeing everywhere this spring and Lululemon has incorporated it into its new Spring arrivals. The Align Pant 28-inch Diamond Dye Print Leggings are a must-have. These pants have a flattering high waistline and buttery-soft material. They were also designed to minimize distractions with a tight-to-the-body construction.

Which piece from the new Lululemon Spring Collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

