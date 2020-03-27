After seeing Pad & Quill’s new covers hit last week, the new DODOcase iPad Pro 11- and 12.9-inch cases and sleeves are now ready to go. Easily among our favorite premium Apple accessory makers out there, after Apple launched the new 2nd and 4th generation iPad Pros on March 18, it was only a matter of time before DODOcase’s solutions were made available. Head below for all the details.

New DODOcase iPad Pro Cases and Sleeves

The new DODOcase iPad Pro cases are now available for pre-order with a 4 to 5 week lead time. For those unfamiliar, DODOcase’s covers are manufactured in the USA. They are “beautifully constructed” and examined in the company’s workshop by artisans “who toil over every stitch, fold, and detail.”

Just about all of the company’s new iPad Pro cases are now available with a few minor exceptions. Cases now ready for Apple’s latest pro-level tablets include the Two-Tone Plaid, Executive Leather, Designer Solid Fabric, Traditional Two Tone Fabric, Designer Solid Fabric, Classic Black, and the waxed canvas Durable Sleeve. You’ll find all of those options right here starting from $59.95.

Or design your own case:

But the real standouts for DODOcase come by way of its bespoke models. The company’s DODOmizer online editor allows folks to completely customize their own case from basically scratch. And now, the new DODOcase iPad Pro 11- and 12.9-inch models are available for your designing pleasure.

Starting with one of the brand’s book-bound style silhouettes, you can choose an exterior and interior color, pattern, and material, as well as an accent color. Go all leather or choose a crazy leopard fabric pattern, it’s up to you. That’s on top of the various elastic closure selections and custom black or gold foil monogramming options.

The custom DODOcase iPad Pro cases start at $74.95 and go up from there depending on the premium materials you choose, and a potential monogramming fee. Simply head to this landing page (seen below), select the model you’re interested in, and get to designing.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, if it isn’t broken there’s really no reason to fix it, for the most part. DODOcase is simply offering up new models of its existing lineup for the new 2nd and 4th generation iPad Pros, which is likely what long-time fans of its work appreciate. But there’s just something that’s starting to feel mildly stale about its options, despite how amazing they are. While the new DODOcase iPad Pro models are certainly a go-to for us, we can’t help but think it’s time for the company to reinvent itself to some degree and offer up a completely new option based on its book bound-style. Nonetheless, the new sizes are here and they are just as awesome as they always have been.

In case you missed, all the new iPad Pro 11- and 12.9-inch models are now on sale at Amazon alongside the iPad mini 5 and this 1-day iPhone blowout event.

