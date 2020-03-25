Amazon discounts Apple’s new MacBook Air and iPad Pro before release date

- Mar. 25th 2020 6:00 am ET

0

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s just-released MacBook Air and iPad Pro by $49, delivering new all-time lows at the online giant and just the second price drop we’ve tracked to date. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air drops to $949.99 from $999 on the 256GB model. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor.

Meanwhile, you can snag the new iPad Pro in the 11-inch configuration from $749.99 or opt for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $949.99. Only the Wi-Fi model is discounted at this time. Notable features here include an 11-inch display featuring edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. You’ll also find a 12MP camera, plus FaceID, and four speakers. Learn more in our review roundup.

Amazon is slated to ship Apple’s latest releases by the end of the month.

interested in saving further? Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is up to $350 off original prices, as well.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

For more Apple deals, head over to our guide for markdowns on previous-generation MacBook Pro models, second-generation AirPods, and various first-party accessories.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
  • Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Fast SSD storage
  • 8GB of memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 11 hours of battery life
  • Force Touch trackpad

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
