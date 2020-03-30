Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker drops to best price in months: $120 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $119.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy and Walmart for the same price. Typically selling for $150, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the best price we’ve seen in months. Charge 3 leaves the gate with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, it touts 7-day battery life, which makes it a notable option for those not wanting to have to charge their wearable each night. With all of us staying at home now, picking up a fitness tracker is a great way to ensure you’re getting enough activity in throughout the day. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 16,000 shoppers. Hit the jump for additional details.

A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up some new bands to go with the fitness tracker. Amazon has a variety of styles to pair with the Charge 3 from under $5. So whether you’re looking for something a bit sportier or a metal link band, there should be a stye that fits the bill.

Don’t forger that we’re still tracking a 20% discount on Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch, which has dropped to a new low at $142. Here you’ll ditch the typical fitness tracker design for a smartwatch form-factor.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker features:

Strap on the durable, lightweight Charge 3 and begin your next workout without the hassle of going into your phone to configure settings as this tracker automatically detects most exercises. Furthermore, you can connect the Fitbit to an Android, iOS, or Windows-based smartphone and utilize the phone’s GPS to log your next run with real-time pace and distance tracking.

