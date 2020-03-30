SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset works on Switch: $80 (20% off)

SteelSeries is offering its members (free to sign up) the Arctis 1 Wireless USB-C Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $100, is on sale for $90 at Amazon right now, and this is a match for our last mention. As the “first USB-C wireless headset,” the Arctis 1 Wireless works with Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and more. It has a Discord-certified ClearCast noise canceling detachable microphone, meaning you can easily keep in contact with your friends during your time indoors. Plus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone connector that lets you easily connect it to just about any device. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

The Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is a great alternative to today’s lead deal if wireless isn’t high on your requirement list. At $40 shipped on Amazon, this saves you 50% over going with today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to plug it in to use it, which is something that the SteelSeries doesn’t require. Plus, you can learn more about the Kraken X in our announcement coverage.

For other upgrades at your desk, we’ve got some fantastic monitor deals going on right now. Whether you want a 32-inch large display or a 144Hz gaming monitor, we’ve got deals for you from $130 right now.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Ultra-low latency lossless wireless for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Android

Discord-certified ClearCast noise canceling detachable microphone

Same high-performance speaker drivers as the award winning Arctis 7

Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

