Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Euclidean Lands, Legend of Brofist, more

- Mar. 30th 2020 10:09 am ET

0

It’s time to kick the week off with all the best Mac and iOS app deals. We continue our trend of top-tier freebies today alongside highly-rated puzzlers, adventure games, vintage RPG dungeon crawlers ports and some true horror. Today’s highlights include titles like Alphaputt, Shadow Of Death, Euclidean Lands, Euclidean Skies, PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist, Thimbleweed Park, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, Baldur’s Gate II, and much more. Your complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: World Clock Pro Mobile: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: True Horror: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Euclidean Lands: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Euclidean Skies: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TurboScan™ Pro: PDF scanner: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thimbleweed Park: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Swift Publisher 5: $15 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Lara Croft GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brass: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mathematics with PocketCAS Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

Euclidean Lands:

A beautiful puzzle game with unique mechanics that blends isometric architecture and turn-based movement into an exciting medieval game world. Shift and rotate the world to change perspective. Solve tricky puzzles to deceive and defeat the evil enemy and its servants…5 chapters & 40 challenging levels…One-of-a-kind gaming experience…

