Today’s Best Game Deals: Tomb Raider Definitive $6, Pokémon Sword/Shield $47, more

In today’s best game deals, we are tracking some extremely deep deals on digital Xbox games at Amazon. While Microsoft still has plenty of digital game deals live, Amazon is now offering the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for just $6 in digital form. Regularly $30, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on the digital version and is the lowest total we can find. This deal joins a number of other new digital Xbox deals at Amazon starting from just $3 including Thief, Sleeping Dogs, Deus Ex, and more. That’s alongside Amazon’s current buy 2 get 1 free sale on select console titles right now like Sekiro, The Outer Worlds, Division 2, Death Stranding, and others. Head below for everything as well as the best digital price drops across all platforms.
Best digital game deals:
Today’s best game deals:
- Amazon offers Buy 2 Get 1 Free on select games
- Call of Duty, Sekiro, Outer Worlds, Division 2, Death Stranding, many more
- Pokémon Sword and Shield for $47 (Reg. $60)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $7 (Reg. $20+)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Digital $15 (Reg. $27+)
- Digital Xbox One games at Amazon up to 75% off
- Donut County Switch $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Flinthook $9 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Outcast $8 (Reg. $10)
- Control PS4 Digital $24 (Reg. $50+)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $20 (Reg. $40)
- Division 2: Warlords of New York $33 (Reg. $60)
- Or just the expansion for $30
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Last Of Us, God of War, and HZD $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
