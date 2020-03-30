Today’s Best Game Deals: Tomb Raider Definitive $6, Pokémon Sword/Shield $47, more

- Mar. 30th 2020 9:37 am ET

In today’s best game deals, we are tracking some extremely deep deals on digital Xbox games at Amazon. While Microsoft still has plenty of digital game deals live, Amazon is now offering the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for just $6 in digital form. Regularly $30, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on the digital version and is the lowest total we can find. This deal joins a number of other new digital Xbox deals at Amazon starting from just $3 including Thief, Sleeping Dogs, Deus Ex, and more. That’s alongside Amazon’s current buy 2 get 1 free sale on select console titles right now like Sekiro, The Outer Worlds, Division 2, Death Stranding, and others. Head below for everything as well as the best digital price drops across all platforms.

