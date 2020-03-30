Topo Designs takes 25% off bright colors, new styles, more for spring

- Mar. 30th 2020 4:08 pm ET

0

Topo Designs is taking 25% off sitewide, delivering the biggest discount we’ve tracked to date. Simply apply promo code SPRING25 at checkout. Topo is known for its stellar activewear designs with nearly the entire lineup made or designed in America. Free shipping is available with the above promo code as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

One standout for men is the Plaid Field Shirt which drops to $66.75 with the aforementioned promo code. That’s down from the usual $89 price tag. This classic button-up shirt is made from cotton twill and offers large utility chest pockets across the front for storing everyday essentials like your keys, wallet, or smartphone. Sizing does run slightly small.

Other top picks for men:

Our top pick for women is the Mountain Fleece Pullover from $59 with the above promo code. You’d originally pay $149 before the price dropped to $79 last week. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. This pullover is made from Polartec microfleece with your choice of various bright or muted colors.

Other top picks for women:

Head over to our fashion guide for additional deals that are still alive from last week alongside Lululemon’s new selection of spring arrivals and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp