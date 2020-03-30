Topo Designs takes 25% off bright colors, new styles, more for spring

Topo Designs is taking 25% off sitewide, delivering the biggest discount we’ve tracked to date. Simply apply promo code SPRING25 at checkout. Topo is known for its stellar activewear designs with nearly the entire lineup made or designed in America. Free shipping is available with the above promo code as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

One standout for men is the Plaid Field Shirt which drops to $66.75 with the aforementioned promo code. That’s down from the usual $89 price tag. This classic button-up shirt is made from cotton twill and offers large utility chest pockets across the front for storing everyday essentials like your keys, wallet, or smartphone. Sizing does run slightly small.

Other top picks for men:

Our top pick for women is the Mountain Fleece Pullover from $59 with the above promo code. You’d originally pay $149 before the price dropped to $79 last week. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. This pullover is made from Polartec microfleece with your choice of various bright or muted colors.

Other top picks for women:

