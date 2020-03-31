You can now play Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free on PS4, Xbox One and PC until mid-June, sort of anyway. Not only has Ubisoft announced a new free trial period for its first-person shooter, but it is now opening the game up to its Friend Pass. This will allow you to invite up to three friends at a time to play the game with you, whether they own a copy or not. All the details are down below.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint for FREE

Ok, so here’s how you and your friends can play Ghost Recon Breakpoint free via the Friend Pass. Those who own a copy of the game can invite up three friends to play co-op for free. You can invite as many friends as you want, but only three can join at a time. The Ghost Recon Breakpoint Friend Pass promotion is available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC from now through June 16, 2020. The players you invite must be on the same platform as you and will need to have the game’s free trial (more details below) installed before hand.

Plus FREE Trial:

Ubisoft’s new trial is another way players can play some Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free. This trial, which is available to download on Microsoft Store, PSN, Ubisoft Store, or the Epic Games Store, will allow gamers to play for six hours. The trial timer will pause when being used via Friend Pass and you’re progress will carry over to an owned copy of the game down the line.

Now, if you played the recent free trial weekend, you won’t be eligible for the six hour playtime, but you can still download the trial to make use of the Friend Pass promotion.

All members of your free Friend Pass squad will require a PS Plus or Xbox Gold account to play online. Here’s more details from Ubisoft. The game is currently on sale for just $14.99 via Amazon right now, but it might be smart to grab three friends and just split a copy at this point.

