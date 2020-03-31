Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $16.50, Bully PS4 $9, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dark Souls Remastered from $16.43 on PS4 and Xbox One. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $40 on PSN and the digital Xbox store, today’s deal is slightly below our previous and one of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Prepare to die, again. Ok, this isn’t that old Prepare to Die Edition but it does include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC and a beautifully remastered version of Lordran at 60fps. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Ratchet and Clank, Rockstar’s Bully for PS4, Bubsy: Paws on Fire!, Monopoly, Hyper Light Drifter, SEGA Genesis Classics, and hundreds of digital game deals across all platforms.
Best digital game deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- New eShop deals from $1.50 to stay occupied at home
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
- Switch Online members can now play ARMS for FREE
Today’s best game deals:
- Ratchet and Clank $15 (Reg. $20)
- Bully PS4 $9 (Reg. $15)
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire! $5 (Reg. $25)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monopoly Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon offers Buy 2 Get 1 Free on select games
- Call of Duty, Sekiro, Outer Worlds, Division 2, Death Stranding, many more
- Pokémon Sword and Shield for $47 (Reg. $60)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $7 (Reg. $20+)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Donut County Switch $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Flinthook $9 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Outcast $8 (Reg. $10)
- Control PS4 Digital $24 (Reg. $50+)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $54 (Reg. $60)
