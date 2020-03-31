Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $16.50, Bully PS4 $9, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dark Souls Remastered from $16.43 on PS4 and Xbox One. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $40 on PSN and the digital Xbox store, today’s deal is slightly below our previous and one of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Prepare to die, again. Ok, this isn’t that old Prepare to Die Edition but it does include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC and a beautifully remastered version of Lordran at 60fps. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Ratchet and Clank, Rockstar’s Bully for PS4, Bubsy: Paws on Fire!, Monopoly, Hyper Light Drifter, SEGA Genesis Classics, and hundreds of digital game deals across all platforms.

