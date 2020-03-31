Get two iPhone 11/Pro/Max for $200 each with this limited time deal

Verizon is currently offering two iPhone 11/Pro/Max smartphones for an effective price of $200 each. Here’s how it works, add two iPhone 11s of your choice on a Verizon Unlimited payment plan and you’ll have $700 taken off. The rest of today’s deal arrives in the form of two $150 Mastercard gift cards. While there are a lot of details here, this is easily the best price we’ve tracked on a per-unit basis. As a comparison, Best Buy is charging at least $700 via payment plan on iPhone 11. The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Take your choice of iPhone 11 models in today’s sale right here on this landing page.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering on.

For more deals, jump over to today’s coverage of Apple’s Smart Battery Cases on sale from $65. iPhone 11 options are on sale, as well. Check out the entire sale here for more details.

iPhone 11 features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

