Apple’s 2020 Mac mini sees first price cut at $100 off, more from $649

B&H is currently offering the recently-refreshed entry-level Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $699 shipped. Typically selling for $799, today’s offer saves you $100, marks the first discount we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Having just been released earlier in the month, Apple recently altered its 2018 Mac mini lineup by bumping up the entry-level model to 256GB of storage. Apple’s compact desktop Mac comes equipped with an array of connectivity options, headlined by four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. It’s a more than capable workstation machine for creative tasks and the like, or versatile enough to leverage as a Plex server and much more. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review from when the 2018 Mac mini first hit the scene. More deals below.

Also on sale today, B&H is offering the previous 128GB configuration of Mac mini for $649 shipped. Matched at Amazon, though shipping is currently delayed 2-weeks. Good for a $150 discount from its original going rate, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Here you’ll still enjoy an eight-generation 3.6GHz processor and 8GB of RAM, but with half the storage of the lead deal. Oh, and count on the same selection of ports, as well.

Those looking to take advantage of the Mac mini’s compact size will want to consider leveraging some savings on this Sabrent mount. With a VESA design, this accessory allows you to install the Mac directly to the back of a monitor, as well as underneath your desk and more. It has a powder coating for keeping the machine safe from scratches and comes in either silver or black styles.

We’re also seeing Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar on sale today in refurbished condition at $680, if you’re in the market for a mobile machine.

Mac mini features:

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

