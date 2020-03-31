Yale’s Touchscreen Smart Lock adds Z-Wave to the front door at $99 (Reg. $160)

- Mar. 31st 2020 1:21 pm ET

BuyDig is currently offering the Yale Touchscreen Z-Wave Smart Lock for $99 shipped. Typically fetching $160 or, today’s offer is $28 under our previous mention, the lowest we’ve seen in months, and matches the best price to date. Right now you’d pay an inflated $200 at Best Buy. This deadbolt pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Its touchscreen number pad gives you yet another way to unlock the door without having to get a key involved. This combination makes it a notable option for smart home enthusiasts or those looking for a simpler way to unlock their front door. In either case, you won’t have to worry about carrying a key with you. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 130 customers.

A more budget-conscious alternative for adding some smart home functionality to a door is with this highly-rated Z-Wave Plus Door and Window sensor for $32 at Amazon. This will allow you to monitor whether a door has been left open, set automations for when someone comes home, and more.  

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a 28% discount on August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock at $94. Going this route will still let you ditch keys for smartphone control, but you’ll miss out on the built-in keypad and Z-Wave support.

Yale Touchscreen Z-Wave Smart Lock features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again. Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit touchscreen keypad. Create unique entry codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This lock features Z-Wave and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, ADT, Wink and more!

