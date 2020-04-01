Save up to 67% on Marvel’s Star Wars and Kree Skrull War novels from under $1

ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel’s Star Wars digital graphic novels starting at under $1. Our top pick from the sale is Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $3.99. That’s $7 under the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on a digital copy. The first volume details the Sith Lord’s adventures following A New Hope as he clashes with Rebel forces and crosses paths with fan-favorite characters like Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and more. Head below for additional top picks from today’s Star Wars comic sale and even more.

Other top picks include:

ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Marvel’s Kree Skrull War novels priced from $1. If you were a big fan of the backstory that Captain Marvel gave to the Skrulls, then this sale is worth a closer look. There are various reads to peruse, including those starring Carol Danvers as well as Avengers and more. Check out all of the deals right here.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Best of all? The usual 30-day free trial has now been expanded to 60-days. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Darth Vader Vol. 1 synopsis:

The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Ever since Darth Vader’s first on-screen appearance, he has become one of pop-culture’s most popular villains. Now, follow Vader straight from the ending of A NEW HOPE (and the pages of the new STAR WARS comic book) into his own solo adventures — showing the Empire’s war with the Rebel Alliance from the other side!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!