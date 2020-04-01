Bring VIZIO’s SmartCast Soundbar System to your TV setup for $200 (Save 33%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the VIZIO SmartCast 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33%, comes within $20 of our previous mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen in months. This 40-inch soundbar system is a compact way to simplify your home theater’s sound and includes a wireless subwoofer for added bass. Integration with Google Cast is one of the most notable features, which joins other connectivity like Bluetooth, HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Over 210 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More below.

Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

The home audio deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing a $450 discount on JBL’s Link Bar bundle at $250. A $50 discount just popped up on Roku’s Wireless Speakers at $150, as well. Find those offers and more in our Home Theater guide.

VIZIO SmartCast Soundbar System features:

Immerse yourself in 3.1 surround sound with this powerful, versatile Vizio 40-inch SmartCast sound bar. It fits nicely beneath your large-screen television while delivering room-filling sound, and it helps to further amplify the device’s distinctive audio performance. Bring videos and music to life with this Vizio 40-inch SmartCast sound bar.

