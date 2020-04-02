Save $220 on Acer’s 31.5-inch 4K HDR Monitor at $579, more from $240

B&H is currently offering the Acer PE320QK 31.5-inch 4K HDR Monitor for $579 shipped. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Sporting a 31.5-inch 4K HDR panel, Acer’s monitor is equipped with true-to-life DCI-P3 color accuracy. Perfect for centering your workstation around, this monitor is ideal for photo editors, videographers, and other professionals. A USB-C port headlines the included connectivity, which are supplemented by DisplayPort and HDMI slots. Ratings are light, but Acer PC gear is well-reviewed overall at Amazon. More below.

Over at Dell we’re seeing its S-Pro 27-inch S2719HS Monitor for $239.99 shipped. Normally selling for $320, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. Featuring a 27-inch InfinityEdge display, this monitor touts 99% color coverage of the sRGB spectrum and is equipped with dual HDMI ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 90 customers.

We’re also still seeing a $100 discount on Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor, which has dropped to $280. Or if you’re in need of a way to refresh an existing workstation, you can score Ergotech’s Freedom Arm for $73.50.

Acer 31.5-inch 4K HDR Monitor features:

Your photos and video come to life on the PE320QK bmiipruzx 31.5″ 16:9 Color Accurate HDR 4K UHD Monitor from Acer with support for an expanded contrast ratio and color palette using HDR Xpert. In addition to HDR functionality, this 4K UHD monitor also supports the Adobe RGB, sRGB, Rec.2020, and DCI-P3 color standards and it includes a monitor hood for enhanced color accuracy with reduced glare.

