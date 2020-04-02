Take your conference calls on Apple’s AirPods Pro, now under $235 shipped

- Apr. 2nd 2020 6:25 pm ET

Amazon is offering Apple’s AirPods Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds for $234.98 shipped. Normally $249, this beats our last mention by a penny and is right in line with what we normally see offered for sales on Apple’s high-end headphones. I love my AirPods Pro and never leave home without them. I also routinely use them to make phone calls, listen to music, or watch YouTube when at home. With over 24-hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and the H1 fast-pairing chip, AirPods Pro are a must-have for any Apple user. You’ll also get “Hey Siri” with AirPods Pro, which make placing a call while driving super simple. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, if you’re more of an over-ear headphone person, we’ve got Bose Headphones 700 on sale for $290 right now. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in new condition and is just $10 above the best we’ve seen all-time.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to consider Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus, which are on sale for $120. Though, Apple users could give the standard AirPods a chance at $130.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

