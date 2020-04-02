Bose ANC Headphones 700 drop to a new all-time low at $290 shipped (Reg. $399)

- Apr. 2nd 2020 3:17 pm ET

Altatac via Rakuten is currently offering Bose Active Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $289.95 shipped when the code ALT10B is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $399, this beats our new condition all-time low price by $10 and is the second lowest we’ve seen all-time. The only time we’ve tracked the Headphones 700 at a lower price was during a refurbished sale from a few days ago that’s still going on, where it dropped to $280. These headphones offer active noise cancelation to block out the world around you. This is great if you’re working from home and need to create a distraction-free environment. Plus, there’s built-in Alexa and Assistant voice commands here with 20-hours of listening on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Prefer in-ear headphones to over-ear? Well, Sony’s WF-1000XM3’s offer active noise cancelation at under $200 shipped on Amazon. However, if you want to save even more, you can score Galaxy Buds Plus at $120 right now, which is down 20% from its regular going rate. These is great if you’re always on-the-go, or just prefer something that doesn’t go over your head. However, due to the nature of in-ear versus over-ear, you’ll likely lose out on a bit of noise cancelation here.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out Mpow’s H5 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. You’ll only spend $50 shipped at Amazon for them, saving you quite a bit overall. The build quality and audio might not be quite at the same level as Bose’s option above, but you’ll be spending a fraction of the money that today’s lead deal costs.

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

  • Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more
  • Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
  • Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in
  • Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake-up word. Carrying case- 8.6 x 7 Width x 2.4 Depth inches
  • Optimized for the Google Assistant. Access your voice assistant with a simple button press

