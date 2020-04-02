Score Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ at a new low of $120 following a 20% discount

AT&T is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, like you’ll find at most other retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s most recent pair of earbuds rock 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the companion case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio. Plus, Qi charging support makes the cut alongside a USB-C port for that case, and built-in touch pads on the earbuds themselves offer music control and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 320 customers and we found them to be a no-brainer for Android users in our hands-on review.

For those who can live without the enhanced audio quality, bolstered battery life, and Ambient Sound feature, consider the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds at $103 instead. Going this route still scores you similar Android integration alongside a similar, truly wireless design. You’ll also pocket some extra savings, making these a better buy for those on a budget.

Speaking of Samsung earbuds, the company’s AKG brand just unveiled a Galaxy Buds+ competitor with similar noise cancelling features. That release was followed up by Sony’s vastest ANC headphones and a pair of Extra Bass true wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Get lost in your favorite playlist with these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The premium AKG technology delivers crisp, high notes and deep bass for a full-bodied sound, while the built-in battery delivers up to 22 hours of nonstop playtime for limitless entertainment. When paired with your smartphone, these rechargeable Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones are compatible with virtual assistants like Bixby or Alexa for convenient hands-free control.

