Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low at $280 (Renewed, Orig. $399)

The Bose official eBay storefront is currently offering its Active Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $279.95 shipped in factory renewed condition. Usually selling for $399 in new condition at Amazon and other retailers, today’s offer saves you over 30%, is $20 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and the best discount to date. These headphones continue the lineage of Bose’s excellent ANC cans and follow up the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s. Alongside their ability to filter out ambient sounds, the Bose Headphones 700 come equipped with built-in Alexa and Assistant control, up to 20-hours of playback per charge, and a lightweight stainless steel headband. Over 4,200 customers at Amazon have agreed upon a 4.4/5 star rating. Bose includes the warranty with these renewed headphones as its new products.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $40 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Microsoft, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!