It’s now time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have a deep deal live on one of the best RPGs on the platform, today’s collection brings some great survival and simulation games as well AKAI music production gear, a paper pop-up dungeon crawler, and much more. Highlights include titles like Plant Light Meter, You are Hope, 911 Operator, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Cultist Simulator, and iMPC Pro 2, among others. Down below you’ll find today’s complete collection of the most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Instacall – Smart Dialer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OldBooth: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CrusoeMoji – Dachshund sticker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tayasui Blocks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go: $125 (Reg. $250)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kiwake – Extreme Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Surfing Game – World Surf Tour: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Navichord • chord sequencer: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: G30: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Diggy Dog: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iAnnotate 4 — PDFs & more: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine : MIDI Sequencer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Cultist Simulator:

BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

