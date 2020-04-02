Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Complete $25, MGS V Definitive $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering digital copies of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on Nintendo Switch for $24.99. The eShop also has it on sale for $27.99 right now. Regularly $40 on the eShop and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is the complete edition that includes a ton of gameplay and value for your at-home pleasure with four additional games/add-ons: Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, and King of Cards, as well as the local 4-player Shovel Knight Showdown. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Rocket League, Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle, Death Stranding Collector’s Edition, Octopath Traveler, MediEvil, and plenty of digital game deals across all platforms.
Best digital game deals:
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Digital Switch games from $1 to stay occupied at home
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
- Switch Online members can now play ARMS for FREE
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $35 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Death Stranding Collector’s Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 from $8 (Reg. up to $20)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. 25+)
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire! $5 (Reg. $25)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monopoly Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon offers Buy 2 Get 1 Free on select games
- Call of Duty, Sekiro, Outer Worlds, Division 2, Death Stranding, many more
- Pokémon Shield for $47 (Reg. $60)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $7 (Reg. $20+)
- Plus more digital Xbox games from $3 at Amazon
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Donut County Switch $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Outcast $8 (Reg. $10)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation Spring Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of digital PS4 games
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is official, now available on PS4
New Switch Mario games and Galaxy remaster reportedly scheduled for 2020
Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner
Download the FREE Resident Evil 3 remake demo while you’re stuck at home
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!