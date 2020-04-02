Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Complete $25, MGS V Definitive $6, more

- Apr. 2nd 2020 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering digital copies of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on Nintendo Switch for $24.99. The eShop also has it on sale for $27.99 right now. Regularly $40 on the eShop and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is the complete edition that includes a ton of gameplay and value for your at-home pleasure with four additional games/add-ons: Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, and King of Cards, as well as the local 4-player Shovel Knight Showdown. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Rocket League, Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle, Death Stranding Collector’s Edition, Octopath Traveler, MediEvil, and plenty of digital game deals across all platforms. 

