After seeing loads of top-tier titles go on sale via the App Store over the last couple weeks, we now have a deal on one of the best iOS RPGs out there, Stardew Valley. This gorgeous, pixelated experience combines farm life with developing relationships, having a family, and ridding the mysterious caves of horrible beasts in search of valuable treasure. If you’re into these kinds of games and haven’t tried this one yet, do it now while it’s on sale for $4.99. Regularly $8 on the App Store, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 gamers. More details below.

One of best iOS RPGs now 40% off

Not only is Stardew Valley one of the best iOS RPGs around, it is also a great option to keep folks busy while they are stuck at home. With such a varying level of gameplay — from raising and breeding animals, looting for treasure, or just hanging out at the fishing pond — Stardew Valley is a great social distancing game. The BAFTA Game Awards nominee spans about 50-hours of gameplay or more depending on your play style and a sweet auto-save feature ensures you never lose your progress.

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

More on Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm. Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way. Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

