Update: A new report from Reuters says Prime Day is now expected to be delayed until August.

Amazon’s been going through its fair share of changes in recent weeks as it combats the fallout of COVID-19. Thankfully for avid shoppers, this is a typically dead period of time when it comes to deals. However, the long-term implications are lurking as we look ahead to the summer and beyond. Reports this week are beginning to paint a picture of what Prime Day 2020 may look like in July. We have full details down below, plus a few predictions on what the next few months may bring as we work our way through this period of national distress.

How has Amazon changed during the COVID-19 outbreak?

As I noted in our Coronavirus guide last week, there’s been plenty of changes at Amazon in recent days. Shipping is delayed on a number of products. Returns are still accepted, but we’re still seeing extended windows for remittance and many of its third-party locations like Kohl’s have been shuttered during this time.

Amazon has also nearly shutdown its daily Gold Box deals, which we’ve rarely seen over the last decade. Outside of select holidays, Amazon consistently rolls out 24-hour promotions with notable offers across various categories. This has essentially come to a grinding halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. If Amazon does have a daily deal, it’s focused on digital goods during this time as the online giant tries to curb any unnecessary shipping burdens.

What about Prime day 2020?

According to a new report out this week, Amazon is still planning on having Prime Day festivities this July. And you can expect it to fall on the second Tuesday, yet again. It appears that as of now, it’s business as usual for one of Amazon’s biggest events of the year:

Amazon has been inviting merchants to join this year’s Prime Day, which traditionally takes place in mid-July, and instructing some of its top partners to be ready to ship Prime Day inventory to Amazon warehouses by May, according to recent emails obtained by Business Insider. The preparations for the massive consumer sales event come as Amazon scrambles to respond to the pandemic, overhauling its supply chain to prioritize essential items and shuttering warehouses in which workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

So what does that mean for you?

Well, it’s tough to make many prognostications in the current climate. But you can just about guarantee that Amazon won’t be skipping on Prime Day this year. Unless things really go off the rails in the coming months, Amazon is sure to put on a show once again this summer.

Source: Business Insider

