Our guide to Amazon’s changes during the COVID-19 outbreak

In what seems like has been a constant churn of news and adjustments to our life, the COVID-19 virus has affected just about every aspect of how we go about our day. One such example has been shopping, whether it’s online or in-person, as stores struggle to keep up with the demands of our new at-home world. Of course, Amazon has not been immune to these demands.

On top of struggles with inventory, Amazon has had to make a number of adjustments to shipping times and its various other offerings. Head below to find out how Amazon is adjusting to COVID-19 and how it may be affecting your next order.

Can I still order from Amazon during COVID-19?

Yes, Amazon is still accepting orders at this time, but some products may be delayed or unavailable. Amazon is prioritizing its inventory based on purchasing habits and what’s available as supply chains begin to be affected around the world. So while the answer is yes, keep an eye out for delayed availability.

Is shipping delayed at Amazon?

In many instances, yes. Depending on where you live and what you’re buying, you may find that your order is being pushed back to the end of April.

Amazon is encouraging shoppers to leverage No-Rush Shipping for a number of reasons, including that it takes the burden of its logistics and prioritizes other orders:

Customers ordering items they don’t need immediately have the opportunity to help others by choosing No-Rush Shipping when this ship option is available. Selecting the No-Rush option enables us to consolidate orders and make fewer stops in neighborhoods throughout the week, and most importantly, serve customers with the most critical needs first.

Can I still make returns at Amazon during this time?

Yes. And it appears at this time that Amazon’s third-party return centers are also accepting returns as well. Unless UPS and USPS go offline for an unforeseen reason, it appears that returns will continue as usual, just be prepared for a slightly longer wait time for a credit to your accounts.

Is there anything else worth considering during these times?

Ultimately, we’re in trying times and I’m not the one to be giving out advice. Obviously, shopping local is a great thing to keep in mind while we’re waiting out this COVID-19 period in history. As you may have noted in some of our deal posts lately, shipping is regularly delayed at Amazon. It’s worth noting and considering a purchase from another retailer if it’s at the same price. We do our best to relay that information throughout our content on 9to5Toys as well.

Whole Foods is still offering grocery delivery at this time as well, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage.

