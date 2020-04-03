The video game industry is a burgeoning space right now. Not only are Xbox and PlayStation consoles getting refreshed, we’ve also seen major shifts with the launch of the Epic Games Store and now original Amazon video games are set to arrive in short order. According to a New York Times report, the first title we should expect is Crucible, which is a sci-fi shooter with artwork that slightly resembles what we’ve seen in the Borderlands series. While this is a game that will be played locally, a cloud streaming platform is planned for future Amazon video games, following the likes of what we’ve seen from Microsoft and Google.

With Twitch Prime, Amazon has already begun showing its interest in the video game arena. But this appears to be only the beginning. Not only does Amazon have the launch of Crucible and New World titles on its docket, the company also has its sights set on streaming.

That’s right, Amazon is planning to join the ranks of Microsoft and Google with a cloud gaming platform referred to as Project Tempo. If Amazon’s original Prime Video content lineup is any sign of what’s to come, the upcoming years could provide players with a bunch of great new titles.

“The big picture is about trying to take the best of Amazon and bringing it to games. We have been working for a while, but it takes a long time to make games, and we’re bringing a lot of Amazon practices to making games,” said Mike Frazzini, Amazon’s vice president for game services and studios.

At the end of the day, I don’t care who makes the next great video game. Sure, there are some studios that have an excellent track record, but no company is perfect. What I’m saying is that it takes a lot more to create a huge and successful game than simply flushing a bunch of money into a studio. Some low-budget indie games are incredibly great and some titles that were very expensive to produce are not. Only time will tell if upcoming Amazon video games will have the right formula to become major contenders.

If you’re asking yourself why Amazon would want to go into the gaming space, the answer seems simple; it’ll be yet another reason to be a part of the company’s ecosystem. Does this mean that Amazon-made games will be free to play with a Prime subscription? We don’t know, but it’s not too crazy of a notion considering that original Prime Video shows are.

Source: New York Times

