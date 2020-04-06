America’s Test Kitchen Complete Cookbook for kids drops to just $2 on Kindle

Amazon is now offering the America’s Test Kitchen: Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs Kindle edition for $1.99. Regularly as much as $20, this New York Times best-seller is at the lowest price we can find. Great for keeping the kids busy at home, this book is rated for grade four and up with over 100 “kid-tested” recipes and 20 desserts from America’s Test Kitchen. This 200+ page cookbook features step-by-step photos of tips and techniques for everything from breakfast tacos and cupcakes to your next sleepover treat. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers where it carries best-seller status. More details below.

Outside of some of those Kindle Unlimited titles you can read for free with a subscription, like the highly-rated Kid Chef Junior: My First Kids Cookbook, today’s lead is about as affordable as it gets. Speaking of which, you can currently score 2-months of Kindle Unlimited for free right here. The next best options sit in the $10+ range on Amazon. But whatever you do, be sure to browse through our roundup of the best new cookbooks for this spring.

Here are your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies, loads of digital magazine subs from $5 and even more discounted books/movies right here.

More on the Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs:

Want to bake the most-awesome-ever cupcakes? Or surprise your family with breakfast tacos on Sunday morning? Looking for a quick snack after school? Or maybe something special for a sleepover? It’s all here. Learn to cook like a pro—it’s easier than you think. For the first time ever, America’s Test Kitchen is bringing their scientific know-how, rigorous testing, and hands-on learning to KIDS in the kitchen!

