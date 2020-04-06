Roughly seven months after Blackmagic debuted its affordable ATEM Mini, it has taken the wraps off a new model that tacks on a few more notable features. Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro sets itself apart with Ethernet connectivity, support of USB flash drives, and multi-view capabilities for all cameras. As you’d expect, this model is pricier than ATEM Mini, but manages to remain more cost effective than some of the company’s beefier models. The new Blackmagic offering is created to more adequately satisfy the needs required when hosting large events. Continue reading to learn more.

Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro targets larger venues

The new Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro sets out to tackle issues that ATEM Mini owners could run into when trying to manage big events. For starters, there’s now a built-in hardware streaming engine that’s powered by an Ethernet connection. Blackmagic claims this addition paves the way for “better quality, without dropped frames.”

Recordings can now be sent directly to a USB flash drive. There’s even support for saving files to multiple disks for continuous recording. Multi-view capabilities allow users to view every input on a single monitor in addition to live status. As with ATEM Mini, USB-C out is here, making it a forward-thinking solution for Mac and PC devices alike.

“What’s been surprising is the types of work customers have used the ATEM Mini model for and we never expected it to be used for such large events! So now with this new ATEM Mini Pro model we are making this easier because customers can stream via the Ethernet, while at the same time record to files on a USB disk, all while monitoring all cameras, media and status on a single HDMI video monitor,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

Pricing and availability

Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro launches today, but has yet to appear at popular retailers like Amazon. While shown off on the company’s homepage as available now, the links lead to ATEM Mini at the time of publishing this coverage. It’s priced at $595, which is roughly twice the price of ATEM Mini.

9to5Toys’ Take

Time will tell if users will find its added features worth the larger price tag. My two cents says that folks were drawn to ATEM Mini because of its lower price tag and that will continue to be the case. That being said, it does seem like Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro has a reason to exist and could serve as an upgrade to many who have run into a bottleneck with the standard model.

