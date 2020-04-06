To start the week, ComiXology is unleashing a batch of Marvel’s Champions graphic novels and single issue reads in its latest sale. Prices start at under $1, and there is up to 66% in savings to be had by locking in these digital reads. One standout for us is on Miles Morales Vol. 1: Straight Out Of Brooklyn at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Into the Spiderverse swung Miles Morales into the theatrical spotlight, and Straight Out Of Brooklyn continues his story with 135-pages of web-slinging action. Hit the jump for other standouts from the Marvel Champions sale, as well as additional digital discounts.

Other standouts include:

ComiXology is also giving Pokémon fans some discounted ways to expand their libraries with nearly 30% off its Adventures digital mangas for $4.99 each. There are a variety of different issues available, spanning from Red’s classic adventures in Kanto to more recent Sinnoh-focused stories. A great place to start reading is with Red and Blue Vol. 1, or you can also shop the entire sale right here.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Best of all? The usual 30-day free trial has now been expanded to 60-days. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Miles Morales Vol. 1 comic synopsis:

Miles Morales swings back into the spotlight! When the rampaging Rhino and a cadre of mysterious criminals start plaguing Brooklyn, things take a dark turn for the young Spider-Man! What mystery lurks under the surface of this newest villainous uprising? Why does the Rhino have minions? And who is the new antagonist who may just become Miles’ most dangerous foe? Maybe Captain America has the answers!

